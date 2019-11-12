Bournemouth man cleared of stab charge in police shooting case
A man has been found not guilty of a stabbing after prosecutors offered no evidence on the first day of his trial.
A 24-year-old man was found stabbed in the head, hand and neck in Wimborne Road, Kinson, Bournemouth, on 2 August 2018.
Kevin Sherwood, 38, was arrested five days later when police stopped a vehicle in Bournemouth, shooting the driver in the arm.
Mr Sherwood was cleared at Bournemouth Crown Court of wounding with intent.
The black Mercedes, with two men and a woman inside, was stopped by police in Castle Lane West at about 20:30 BST on 7 August.
The 59-year-old driver was taken to hospital and treated for gunshot injury that was not life-threatening.
The shooting has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).