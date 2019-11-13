Image copyright Barry Shimmon/Geograph Image caption The victim was walking through Bournemouth's Lower Gardens when she was attacked

A woman has been raped in a "horrific" town centre attack, police have said.

The victim, in her 40s, was walking through Bournemouth's Lower Gardens when she was approached from behind and assaulted at 05:40 GMT.

She was taken to hospital, where her condition was described as stable.

Dorset Police said the attacker is believed to be in his 30s with dark hair and facial hair. A cordon is in place around the crime scene and police have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Wayne Seymour said there would be an increased police presence in the area.

He added: "The victim has been subjected to a horrific ordeal and is being supported by specially-trained officers."