Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was walking through Bournemouth's Lower Gardens when she was attacked

Two men have been arrested after a woman was raped in a town centre park.

The victim, in her 40s, was walking through Bournemouth's Lower Gardens when she was approached from behind and attacked at 05:40 GMT on Wednesday.

Dorset Police said officers arrested a 28-year-old local man on suspicion of rape and causing grievous bodily harm.

A 43-year-old man, also from Bournemouth, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A cordon remains in place at the scene of the attack, which was reported after the woman was found injured.

The force said she was subjected to a "horrific ordeal" and was being supported by officers.