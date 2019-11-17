Image copyright Google Image caption St Swithun's Road, Bournemouth

A murder inquiry is under way after a man was stabbed and died in a Dorset hospital.

The 20-year-old victim was knifed in the chest in St Swithun's Road, Bournemouth, just after 22:00 GMT on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but died later. His next of kin have been informed.

An 18-year-old, from the town, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A cordon has been put in place at the scene of the stabbing of the man, who was also from Bournemouth.

Det Ch Insp Richard Dixey, of Dorset Police, said: "We are making extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

"I am appealing for anyone who has witnessed the alleged assault and has not yet spoken to police to please come forward."