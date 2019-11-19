Bournemouth stabbing murder inquiry: Teenager arrested
- 19 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A second arrest has been made over the death of a man stabbed in Bournemouth.
The victim, aged 20, was knifed in the chest in St Swithun's Road just after 22:00 GMT on Saturday.
A 17-year-old local boy was held on Monday on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.
An 18-year-old man from the town was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and officers have been given more time to question him.
A cordon was put in place at the scene of the stabbing of the man who was also from Bournemouth.