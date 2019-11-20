Image copyright Powerfuel Portland Image caption The power plant would be built within Portland Port

Plans have been unveiled to build an energy plant powered by rubbish at Portland Port in Dorset.

The £100m energy recovery facility (ERF) would use locally produced refuse to power about 30,000 homes.

Development company Powerfuel Portland said it would be built on a brownfield site which already has planning consent for a different type of power plant.

It says the new facility would have a smaller footprint and could process 180,000 tonnes of refuse fuel a year.

Powerfuel said the project would create 350 construction jobs and 30 permanent jobs.

A drop-in event is being held on Thursday 5 December from 14:00 to 19:00 GMT at Portland Community Venue in Fortuneswell for residents to find out more about the scheme.

A planning application is expected to be submitted in spring 2020.