Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police found Susanne Gunner's body at her home

Detectives investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman have appealed for information about her movements in the days before her body was found.

Susanne Gunner was found dead at her home in Windham Road, Bournemouth, on 5 November.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive pending further tests.

Police said there was "nothing to indicate" her death was suspicious but they wanted to establish the full circumstances.

Det Insp Wayne Seymour said: "We are continuing to carry out enquiries into this incident and we have so far not had any recent sightings of Susanne who sadly died in the days before she was found."