Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Adrian Wojciechowski failed to attend his trial

A man has been jailed for 11 years for causing a three-car crash in which a man died and four people were seriously injured.

David Grant-Jones, 49, died in the collision on the A35 near Bere Regis, Dorset in July 2018.

Adrian Wojciechowski, 29, was convicted in his absence following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Police said he had been driving at more than 100mph before the crash and a blood test found evidence of cannabis.

The collision, involving a BMW driven by Wojciechowski, a Land Rover Freelander and a Mercedes, happened during the afternoon of 14 July 2018 on the westbound A35, just before the single carriageway becomes a dual carriageway.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption David Grant-Jones died in the crash near Bere Regis

Mr Grant-Jones had been driving the Freelander and was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital.

Three men in the BMW were also seriously injured.

Dorset Police said witnesses had seen Wojciechowski driving at high speed on the Puddletown bypass before the crash.

A blood sample also revealed the presence of a primary active component of cannabis.

Wojciechowski, of West Mosely in Surrey, had failed to attend for the trial and was convicted in his absence of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Dorset Police said efforts were being made to locate Wojciechowski so he would "face justice for his actions".