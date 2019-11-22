Flooding causes problems in west Dorset

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The fire service said flooding on the A35 was 3ft deep in places

Flooding is causing problems in parts of Dorset following heavy rain.

A woman had to be rescued when her car became stuck in a ford in Ansty near Dorchester.

Firefighters waded out to rescue the 60-year-old woman in Ansty, when her vehicle became stranded in the ford in Aller Lane shortly before 14:00 GMT.

Great Western Railway (GWR) trains have also been suspended between Weymouth and Yeovil due to flooding on the railway.

The company said lines were blocked and disruption was expected until the end of the day, although road transport had been arranged.

'Surface flooding'

Earlier, the fire service warned that the A35 - the main route across the county - was under nearly a metre of water west of Winterborne Abbas.

It said the "significant surface water flooding" was "3ft-deep in places".

Dorset Council's travel service said the "deep flooding" was only passable "with the utmost care".

It said it had received numerous reports of flooding, including at West Street in Abbotsbury and the A35 Dorchester Bypass.

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required - for the River Wriggle in Chetnole and the Upper Frome in Maiden Newton.