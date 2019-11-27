Image copyright Google Image caption The MV Jireh has been detained at Portland

A ship that was en route to West Africa from Norway has been detained in Portland after being towed following a power failure.

The Nigerian-registered MV Jireh, with nine people on board, previously sailed to Jersey and then Guernsey where it was given supplies by the Red Cross.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it lost power near to Portland Harbour.

It said Border Force and Port Health Authorities had also visited the ship.

Ports of Jersey said the vessel had initially anchored off Jersey's east coast on 9 November because of poor weather conditions and requested to berth in St Helier Harbour over the winter.

Image copyright Sergey Ashmarin Image caption The vessel was previously known as Strandebarm

A spokesman said: "The crew was told that, unfortunately, we had no capacity for winter berthing and that if the vessel wanted to come into St Helier Harbour it would need to appoint a ship's handling agency to request permission for doing so.

"This is a usual procedure as the ship's agent, as the name suggests, would look after the ship's interests, including arranging for payment to the harbour authorities for the use of its facilities.

"We heard nothing further from the ship and it subsequently left Jersey's territorial waters and headed to our sister island, Guernsey."

While anchored off Guernsey, the Red Cross and Co-Op provided food and clothing parcels to the crew.

The MCA said the ship was towed in by a commercial firm.

Following Tuesday's inspection, a spokesman said: "The vessel will remain under MCA detention until it achieves full compliance with merchant shipping regulations."

A Border Force spokesman said: "Border Force assisted by Dorset Police is currently investigating an ongoing incident concerning a vessel at Portland Port."

According to records, the MV Jireh - a ro-ro cargo ferry, previously called Strandebarm - set off from the port of Rubbestadneset in Norway on 28 October after being sold by its Norwegian owners.