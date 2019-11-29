Image copyright LDRS Image caption Residents have criticised the height of the new speed humps

Road humps in a Dorset town being created to slow traffic are so gentle they wouldn't bother a child's toy car, according to one resident.

The traffic calming in the Victoria Road area of Dorchester is designed to prevent it being used as a rat run.

Residents have called on Dorset Council to beef up its humps and raised tables.

The local authority said their height was limited to the maximum height of the kerb which is low due to repeated re-surfacing over the years.

It said the kerb was less than 3in (7.6cm) tall in places.

The work on Victoria Rd, St Helen's Rd, Westover Road and part of Albert Road, is part of a traffic calming scheme which saw a 20mph limit come in to force on Thursday.

A raised table has been put in place at the Westover Road-Cornwall Road junction which, say residents, is so gentle that most drivers are unlikely to even notice it.

The raised table that has been put in place at the Westover Road-Cornwall Road junction is barely noticeable, residents claim

"It's bonkers. They wouldn't bother a Dinky toy," one Victoria Road resident told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Resident David Sharman said the situation with regards to traffic had "deteriorated" in recent years.

"As residents we are keen to let the professionals in Dorset Council deliver on their commitment, and we look forwards to the implementation of effective traffic calming measures," he added.

Residents have been told by the council that road engineers will try and address the issue, raising kerb heights in some areas if they can.