Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police hope the people captured on nearby CCTV may have seen something that could help the investigation

Three men have been arrested after a woman was raped during a night out in Bournemouth.

The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in the Norwich Road area at about 04:00 GMT on Sunday.

Two suspects, aged 31 and 33, are being held on suspicion of rape. A third man, aged 35, is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Dorset Police has released CCTV of five people they want to identify as potential witnesses.

Detectives also want to trace the driver of a small white car seen in the area of The Xchange bar in The Triangle.

Det Sgt Jon Sainsbury said: "I wish to make it very clear that these individuals are being sought purely as witnesses and I would urge them to please come forward as they may have important information to assist my investigation.

"I appreciate the images are not of the best quality, but I am appealing to anyone who recognises them from their clothing to please get in touch."

Police said the victim, from Basingstoke, had been out with a friend and is thought to have met her attacker earlier in the evening.

The rape was reported shortly after 04:30 and a cordon was put in place to allow investigators to examine the scene.

The woman is being supported by specially-trained officers.