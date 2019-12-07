Two released in Bournemouth rape investigation
Two men who were arrested after a woman was raped on a night out in Bournemouth have been released without charge.
The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in the Norwich Road area in the early hours of Sunday.
Those released were a 33-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of rape and a 35-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 31-year-old man who was held on suspicion of rape has been released on police bail.
Dorset Police said a woman came forward following the release of CCTV images of people they want to identify as potential witnesses.
Detectives also want to trace the driver of a small white car seen in the area of The Xchange bar in The Triangle.
Det Sgt Jon Sainsbury said: "I wish to make it very clear that these individuals are being sought purely as witnesses and I would urge them to please come forward as they may have important information to assist my investigation."
Police said the victim, from Basingstoke, had been out with a friend and is thought to have met her attacker earlier in the evening.
The rape was reported shortly after 04:30 GMT and a cordon was put in place to allow investigators to examine the scene.
The woman is being supported by specially-trained officers.