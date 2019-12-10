Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Images show a man who is suspected of attacking a 15-year-old girl in a field

CCTV images of a suspect have been released by police investigating the rape of a 15-year-old girl in a school field.

She was attacked at St Osmund's Middle School in Dorchester at about 21:20 GMT on Thursday.

Detectives said the attacker, who is thought to be aged in his mid-20s to early-30s, was carrying a Swiss army-style knife.

Dorset Police has appealed for help in identifying the man pictured.

Image copyright Google Image caption The 15-year-old victim was attacked on a field at St Osmund's Middle School

Det Insp Wayne Seymour said: "We have obtained home CCTV footage believed to show the suspect in the area at the time of the offence.

"I am hoping it might help any witnesses who may have seen this man in the vicinity."

He asked residents in south-east Dorchester to check their CCTV and dashcams for similar footage, recorded between 18:00 and 22:30 GMT on Thursday.

The attacker was described as wearing a light grey Puffa-style jacket with the hood up, light coloured trousers and leather gloves.