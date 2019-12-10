Image caption The ferry, formerly known as Strandebarm, suffered power failure near Portland Port

The Russian crew of a ferry detained in Dorset could be allowed home by the end of this week, a charity says.

The Nigerian-registered MV Jireh and its nine crew members have been at Portland Port for almost two weeks.

The vessel, which had been en route to Senegal from Norway, broke down near the port then was detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

The Sailors' Society is helping those on board and said the ship's owners had agreed to pay for their repatriation.

"We are hopeful that this will happen before the end of the week," the charity's chief, Sandra Welch, said.

"We have been speaking with the ship owners, who have provided funds for supplies for the crew while they are in port and have stated that they will pay and repatriate them," she said.

The vessel had previously asked to berth in Jersey and then Guernsey before heading to Portland where it suffered a power failure.

The agency detained it on 28 November for not complying with "merchant shipping regulations for its direction of travel" and for failing to meet onboard living standards.

Image caption The MV Jireh has been detained at Portland

A spokesman said it would "remain detained until it is fully compliant with these regulations".

The Sailors' Society said it was working with the Stella Maris chaplaincy - also known as the Apostleship of the Sea - as well as the port, Border Force and police to help the stranded crew members.

The charity has already supplied a phone and wi-fi to allow the men to contact their families.

The ferry left Rubbestadneset in Norway on 28 October after being sold by its Norwegian owners.