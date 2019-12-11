Image copyright Tess De La Mare Image caption Jordon Ibe pleaded not guilty at Bromley Magistrates' Court to failing to stop at the scene of an accident

A Premier League footballer accused of crashing his Bentley into a coffee shop and driving off is to face trial.

Jordon Ibe, 23, is alleged to have crashed into The Pantry on Plaistow Lane in Bromley, London, on 30 July.

Appearing at Bexley Magistrates' Court, Mr Ibe pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident but did not enter a plea to a second charge of careless driving.

The AFC Bournemouth midfielder, from Poole, is due for trial on 10 February.

George Crivelli, prosecuting, said Mr Ibe's white Bentley Bentayga 4x4 was significantly damaged in the crash, at about 04:50 BST.

'Car part in rubble'

He said: "The defendant has been involved in a collision - his vehicle has left the road, collided with a parked car and crashed into a shop front.

"The vehicle remained for a short period before driving off."

Part of the car was left behind in the rubble, while the coffee shop's front had to be removed from its foundations to be made safe, the court heard.

Jonathan Morrissey, defending, said the player had waited at the scene for a reasonable length of time but no-one was available to exchange details with.

Mr Ibe was charged by postal requisition on 29 October.

He signed with the Dorset club from Liverpool in 2016 for a reported £15m fee.