Image copyright Borough of Poole Image caption The Twin Sails Bridge has been closed a number of times since it was completed in 2012

Repairs to a lifting bridge that has been closed to traffic since August have been completed.

Poole's Twin Sails Bridge has been kept in the down position while a pivot-pin was replaced after developing a fault.

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said the work was done in a "challenging working marine environment".

It said further work would be carried out in 2020 to find a "long term solution" to technical issues.

A high-grade steel bearing pin, weighing almost half a tonne, was specially manufactured for the bridge which links Poole with Hamworthy.

While it was installed, an independent specialist conducted a review of the lifting mechanism.

The council said work would have to continue to fully rectify the issues with the bridge following the outcome of the review.

Image copyright Borough of Poole Image caption The Twin Sails Bridge links Poole with Hamworthy

Andy Hadley, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure at BCP Council, apologised to residents for the disruption.

"While this is good news to residents ahead of the holiday season, we must make it clear that more works are still required to fully repair the bridge. Our next priority is to ensure we have a longer-term solution to the issues affecting Twin Sails."

In November it emerged that Poole Council, which was abolished in April, had spent nearly £1.3m keeping the bridge operational since it opened in 2012 - £500,000 more than budgeted.