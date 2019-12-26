Cliff-fall dog, Shadow, recovered after Eype beach ordeal
A seriously injured dog that spent 45 days trapped on a beach after falling from 547ft-high cliffs is back to full health, his owner says.
Shadow, a two-year-old Shar Pei, slipped his harness near Eype in Dorset on 9 May and was eventually found by a holidaymaker on 23 June.
He was emaciated, had a broken leg and had eaten stones, sheep poo and seaweed in a bid to survive.
Six months on, and after two major operations, Shadow is fully recovered.
Owner Amber Whiting, who lives in Bridport, said: "He had the operation to remove all the stones. They got a lovely big bag of gunk out of him - it was disgusting."
She said she was initially advised to get Shadow's broken leg amputated because the operation to pin it would cost £3,500 but a vet who spotted a crowdfunding appeal set up by a friend offered to discount the cost of the procedure by £3,000, charging her just £500.
"They did the operation and thankfully, apart from needing physio, he's made a full recovery," Mrs Whiting said.
"He's a bit overweight but we won't talk about that. I've told him he's being treated like Rudolf because he's on a diet of carrot sticks.
"It didn't help that every dog owner we met wanted to give him a treat and he hasn't been able to exercise."
Shadow's recovery is especially appreciated by Mrs Whiting's three sons - Archie, 19, Sonny, 16, and Buster, 10.
She said: "They've all got special needs so, when Shadow went missing, it was an absolute nightmare for them - it's like having their best friend back."