Image copyright John Lamper Image caption The officers coerced a suspect into admitting possession of cannabis

Two Dorset Police officers have been given written warnings after persuading a man to admit drug possession while he was being arrested for other offences.

Body worn video shows the handcuffed man sitting on a sofa in a property in Blandford while two officers encouraged him to admit owning a bag of cannabis.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was clear the man had been coerced by the officers.

A drugs charge brought against him was later dropped by prosecutors.

The IOPC said the matter had been referred by Dorset Police in August 2018 and an investigation found the officers guilty of misconduct in July this year, but the findings were not published until misconduct proceedings were complete.

An armed response unit attended the property to arrest the man, and they found a small bag of cannabis on the table.

Video footage shows the officers encouraging the man to admit it belonged to him so as not to get the property owner in trouble.

The man was subsequently charged with other offences as well as the drugs charge.

IOPC regional director Catrin Evans said: "It is clear from the evidence gathered that the man did not freely admit to possessing the cannabis and was coerced by two of the officers who attended the address.

"While their actions did not support a claim of bullying, the behaviour fell below the standards expected of police officers.

"By encouraging the man into admission the officers did not respect his rights, and the evidence was later deemed potentially inadmissible and the CPS decided to discontinue prosecution of this offence."