Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The three men and a woman were arrested in the Fortuneswell area of Portland, Dorset Police said

Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into child sex abuse in Portland, Dorset.

Three men aged 28, 33 and 60, and a woman aged 23 from the Fortuneswell area were arrested after warrants were executed on Monday.

They were detained on suspicion of various sexual offences concerning the sex abuse of children aged under 13.

All four have since been released on police bail. Cordons remain in place while police searches continue.

The three men were arrested on suspicion of the rape of a girl under the age of 13 and assault of a girl under 13 by penetration.

The 28-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of rape of a boy under the age of 13.

All three men and the woman were arrested on suspicion of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.