Image copyright Lewis Clark Image caption Poole Station is currently located beside Holes Bay

A railway station could be moved as part of plans to revive a Dorset town centre.

Proposals being considered by Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council include building a new station in Poole and removing a level crossing on the high street.

The council said it wanted to create a "modern, high quality travel interchange" for the town.

Network Rail said it would give any plans "serious consideration".

The town's station is currently located on Serpentine Road, separated from the shopping areas by the four-lane Towngate Bridge.

A new station further east would remove the need for a level crossing on the high street which is regarded as disruptive to shoppers and traders, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Malc McDonald Image caption Poole's pedestrianised high street is bisected by the railway line

Mark Howell, head of regeneration at BCP Council, said transport issues were "holding the area back".

"For Poole to continue to attract footfall and external investment we must resolve the severance issues associated with Poole level crossing," he said.

Research from Asktraders recently named Poole as the "UK's most declining high street", based on bank and shop closures.

A report to be considered by the council cabinet recommends investigating whether moving the station would be "technically feasible and offers value for money."

Finance could come from the government's Future High Streets Fund, and Network Rail said it would consider part-funding any move.

The council's cabinet will also discuss a new "compulsory purchase order strategy" should it be required for the project.