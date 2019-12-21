Wool car fire: Pair flee burning vehicle on rail tracks
Two people were forced to flee a burning car that had become trapped on a railway line at a station.
The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze on the tracks at Wool station, Dorset, on Friday night.
The pair escaped without being injured and there was no damage to the tracks, Network Rail said.
British Transport Police are investigating how the car ended up on the tracks, at about 21:30 GMT. All lines reopened at about 07:00.