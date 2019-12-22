Image copyright PDSA Image caption Vets found 34 ribbons and number of bones in Marley's stomach

A dog that ate 34 gingerbread Christmas tree decorations has undergone three hours of life-saving surgery.

Marley, a seven-year-old Labrador, took the ornaments, with ribbons attached, from its owner's Bournemouth kitchen.

Owner Rachael Bulmer said she rushed him to a veterinary hospital after he seemed to go into shock.

Vets from the PDSA animal charity removed the ribbons and a number of bones from the dog's stomach, during the operation.

Image copyright PDSA Image caption The ribbons were attached to homemade gingerbread ornaments

Ms Bulmer, 37, said she thought she had left the decorations, in gift bags, "safely out of reach".

She said: "Over the years Marley's been no stranger to eating things he shouldn't and usually they pass through.

"But this time he started acting strangely and looked like he was going into shock. He was violently sick and brought up some of the ribbon."

'High-risk surgery'

The Labrador underwent two operations to remove the ribbons, which were causing a potentially fatal blockage.

PDSA senior vet Aoife Clancy said: "It was a lengthy, high-risk surgery. Marley's chances of surviving the night were looking poor.

"Thankfully he pulled through but needed critical round-the-clock care for four days before he could go home."

You may also like:

Ms Bulmer said: "There were so many times we thought that was it. He really is our miracle dog."

"We've not moved from his side now he's finally at home and even sleep next to him at night."

The PDSA said the treatment cost £2,000, paid for by public donations.

Ms Clancy said: "It's important that owners make sure decorations and toxic Christmas foods are safe from curious paws."