Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency Image caption The multiple landslips happened at North Beach, Swanage on Friday, the coastguard said

Heavy rainfall has caused a series of landslips at Swanage on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

The multiple large rockfalls at North Beach were reported to the coastguard by members of the public on Friday.

Swanage Coastguard has urged people to avoid the tops and bases of cliffs, not to climb over rockfall debris and be aware of the tides.

The fall means the beach will be cut off during high tides between Burlington Chine and Sheps Hollow.

The coastguard said warning signs and tape have been put up in the area of the cliff collapse.