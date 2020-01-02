Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Players are being urged to "check, double-check and triple-check" their tickets

The winner of an unclaimed lottery prize of nearly £41m has until 17:00 GMT to come forward if their ticket has been lost or destroyed.

The ticket from the Euromillions draw on Tuesday 3 December, valued at £40,957,696.60, was bought in Dorset, the National Lottery said.

The winning numbers were 18, 31, 32, 38 and 48 with 4 and 12 as lucky stars.

The winner will still be able to claim after the Thursday deadline if they have the ticket.

National Lottery spokesman Patrick Lisoire said it was "not very common" to have such a large unclaimed prize.

"People are predisposed to checking the tickets they've bought but for whatever reason - the busy lives we lead, or the lead-up to Christmas - somebody hasn't quite got round to checking their tickets."

The jackpot must be claimed within six months or the prize money, plus all interest generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Tickets for Euromillions are sold in nine countries - the UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Irish Republic, Portugal and Switzerland - with ticket-holders in all those countries trying to win a share of the same jackpot each week.