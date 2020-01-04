Dorset

Woman dies and daughter, 8, critically injured in Poole crash

  • 4 January 2020
A woman died and her eight-year-old daughter was critically injured when their car left the road and landed in a ditch.

It happened on the westbound carriageway of the A35 Upton Bypass in Poole, Dorset, at about 20:50 GMT on Friday.

The silver Vauxhall Astra crashed just before the Baker's Arms roundabout, police said.

The 28-year-old woman's daughter was airlifted to hospital.

The A35 was closed in both directions, and Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

