Image copyright Des Blenkinsopp Image caption The Beach House cafe was wrecked by fire in November 2018

A fire-hit cafe at a Dorset beauty spot is set to be replaced with an "ambitious" £1m facility.

The council-owned building at Mudeford Spit - where beach huts sell for up to £300,000 - was demolished after the fire in November 2018.

Tenants Macemade have been operating the cafe from three converted shipping containers alongside the old building.

If funding and planning permission is agreed, the new cafe is expected to open in 2021.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council has received £350,000 from insurers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Its cabinet committee, which is due to meet on 15 January, is being asked to agree a loan of more than £800,000 to fund the replacement building, which a report says will provide an "improved visitor experience".

Work is expected to begin at the end of the summer with the new building handed back to Macemade in May 2021.