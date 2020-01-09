Image copyright Chris Gunns Image caption if approved an exploratory rig would be built less than 1km north of Athelhampton House.

Plans for an oil well near a Dorset stately home are "totally inconsistent" with a council's efforts to combat climate change, environmentalists say.

South Western Energy submitted plans for a pump jack unit on farmland near Athelhampton House.

If initial drilling proves viable, the company hopes to continue extraction for 25 years.

Dorset Council, which declared a climate emergency last year, did not respond to requests for a comment.

Friends of the Earth claimed there would be "negative fallout" for the area.

If approved, an exploratory rig would be built less than 1km (0.6 miles) north of Athelhampton House, which dates back to 1485.

When in full operation, tankers would travel daily to Fawley refinery near Southampton.

A final planning decision will be made by Dorset Council. Applications have also been made to the Environment Agency.

'No justification'

Friends of the Earth's West Dorset group said it opposed all onshore oil or gas exploration or production.

Spokesman Scott Morrison said: "Burning existing resources would be more than enough to breach the global temperature limits set by the Paris Agreement so there can be no justification for opening up new wells.

"This plan would be totally inconsistent with Dorset County Council's declaration of a climate emergency.

"The council is in the midst of delivering an action plan to combat climate change and it would seem prudent to not grant approval until that plan is finished."

South Western Energy said the site would "be managed so as to facilitate minimisation of risk, both physical and financial, and minimisation of disturbance".

The company said about 15 people would be employed during site works and, where possible, local services and suppliers would be used.