Image copyright Sarah Hammett Image caption Kimmi picked up the tubers between Barton-on-Sea and Mudeford

Owners of a dog that nearly died after eating a poisonous plant on a Dorset beach are urging others to be vigilant.

Kimmi, a black labrador, had just enjoyed a long walk near Highcliffe when she began convulsing.

It is believed she ingested the tuber roots of the potentially-deadly water hemlock, also known as Cicuta.

Her owner Sarah Hammett said Kimmi survived thanks to a Good Samaritan who drove them to a vet where she was immediately anaesthetised and treated.

Mrs Hammett said Kimmi had been "galloping around the beach" from Barton-on-Sea to Mudeford on Wednesday when she began playing with some tubers, which resembled Iris roots.

"I took them off her. I didn't think anything of it and we carried on walking," she said.

But when they arrived at a cafe in Mudeford, Kimmi began shaking.

"She looked terrified and I had no idea what was wrong. It was all made worse by the fact that I was nowhere near home and without a car," Mrs Hammett said.

Image copyright Sarah Hammett Image caption Sarah Hammett said a Good Samaritan drove them to a nearby vet

A woman drove them to Priory Veterinary Hospital in Christchurch and within 20 minutes Kimmi had been anaesthetised so her stomach could be flushed out.

"It was absolutely traumatic. It was only afterwards it struck me how awful it had been and how lucky we were," Mrs Hammett said.

Priory vets reported seeing a similar case in September although neither has been officially confirmed as Cicuta.

Practice manager Nicola Holmwood said: "We would advise owners to be extra vigilant about what their dogs are investigating on walks at the moment because the weather has caused a lot of unusual items to be washed up on the beaches.

"If your dog shows any signs of tremors, fitting, trouble with the balance or other abnormal behaviour we would urge owners to seek veterinary attention as soon as possible."

What is water hemlock?