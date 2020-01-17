Image caption The officers did not arrest a man who had breached a non-molestation order, a disciplinary panel found

Two police officers who made false reports in a domestic abuse case have been found guilty of gross misconduct.

The officers were called in June 2018 to check on the welfare of a woman in Poole, Dorset.

They falsely recorded that a man, who was barred by a court order from contacting her, was not at the address.

PC Jamie Woodfine was dismissed without notice by a disciplinary panel, while PC Hannah White has already left Dorset Police.

She would also have been dismissed without notice, the panel said.

The officers did not arrest the man, who was subject to a non-molestation order, after deciding that the woman was not at risk, the panel found.

PC White updated the police log to show that the man was not present.

Deputy Chief Constable David Lewis said: "The officers failed to comply with the force's domestic abuse investigation policy and procedure and knowingly caused an inaccurate log entry of the incident to be recorded.

"I agree with the panel's view that the officers' actions amounted to gross misconduct and were sufficient to warrant dismissal."