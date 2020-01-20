Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Steve Spear died at the scene of the crash on the A35 in Bridport in November 2017

A man has been jailed for causing the death of another driver on the A35 in Dorset.

Steve Spear, 64, from Bridport, died when his Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck was in a crash with a silver Mercedes convertible on 13 November 2017.

Gary Craven, 32, of Folly Mill Lane, Bridport, was found guilty in December of one count of causing death and three of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to six years in jail.

Craven was also disqualified from driving for four years, extended for three, when he appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court.

He will also have to take an extended test before being allowed to drive again.