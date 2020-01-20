Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption David Grant-Jones died in the crash near Bere Regis

A man has admitted causing the death of another driver who died in a three-car crash in Dorset.

David Grant-Jones, 49, died in the collision on the A35 near Bere Regis in July 2018.

Thomas Russell, 39, of Beaufoys Close, Ferndown, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Bournemouth Crown Court.

He received eight points on his driving licence and was fined £1,000.

In November, Adrian Wojciechowski, 29, of Yeend Close in West Molesey, Surrey, was jailed for 11 years for causing Mr Grant-Jones' death by dangerous driving, as well as three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Adrian Wojciechowski was previously jailed for 11 years over the crash

The collision involved a BMW, driven by Wojciechowski, a Land Rover Freelander and a Mercedes.

Mr Grant-Jones had been driving the Freelander. His wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was seriously injured. Three men in the BMW were also seriously injured.