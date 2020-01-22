Image copyright Gangsta Wrap Image caption The scoreboards were placed under digital speed indicators

Scoreboards apparently showing names of motorists bragging about their top speeds have been placed under digital speed indicator signs.

Two boards were installed on 30mph limit roads in Poole and Corfe Mullen in Dorset, but have since been removed.

They included handwritten "scores" suggesting drivers have been travelling at speeds significantly over the limit.

Dorset Police said it condemned "anything encouraging motorists to drive at excessive speeds".

The digital speed indicator signs were placed by the council on Sea View Road in Poole and Wareham Road in Corfe Mullen to remind drivers to slow down.

However, as reported by the Bournemouth Echo, the scoreboards suggest motorists have recorded speeds as high as 83mph.

Image copyright Gangsta Wrap Image caption A high score of 83mph was handwritten on the scoreboard in Corfe Mullen

A woman living on Wareham Road told the BBC the scoreboard was "stupid and dangerous".

"It was right near to the school too," she said.

"You're taking your life in your hands if they're reaching such speeds [as the one on the leader board]."

Hilary Hall, who works opposite the sign in Poole, said Sea View Road was used by "boy racers".

"As soon as the lights go green they whizz up the road," she added.

The company which made the scoreboards, Gangsta Wrap, said it was told by the person who ordered them that they would only be used in games rooms.

A spokesman for the company said it would not name the customer who placed the order but that it "does not condone anyone breaking the speed limit".

Image caption 'Boy racers' are known to use Sea View Road, according to residents

In a statement, Dorset Police said digital speed indicators are placed in locations that have been identified as having road safety concerns.

It added: "We would strongly urge motorists to adhere to speed limits in these areas, as we would in any area, and drive with due care and consideration.

"We would condemn anything encouraging motorists to drive at excessive speeds."

A spokesperson for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said its engineers will be reviewing the maximum speed shown on the digital displays.