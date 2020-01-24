Dorset

Pedestrian, 90, killed in Charmouth 'hit-and-run' crash

  • 24 January 2020
Image caption The 90-year-old pedestrian died at the junction of Lower Sea Lane and The Street in Charmouth

A 90-year-old man has been killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash.

The pedestrian was struck by a car at the junction of The Street and Lower Sea Lane in Charmouth, Dorset, at about 19:15 GMT on Thursday.

Dorset Police said members of the public, officers and paramedics attempted to help the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A local man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

The force said the victim's next of kin had been informed and a file had been passed on to the coroner.

Sgt Sarah Jones said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this very distressing time."

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said it was reported that the car driver had failed to stop following the crash.

