West Stour pet crematorium 'partly destroyed' by fire
- 6 February 2020
A pet crematorium has been severely damaged by fire.
The blaze at the PCS premises at Ambassador Business Park on the A30, West Stour, Dorset. started in the roof and engulfed the whole building.
Fire crews were called at about 16:45 GMT on Wednesday to the fire, which is not thought to be suspicious.
A third of the property was destroyed, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said. Crews remained at the scene until midnight.