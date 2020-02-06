Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Search teams scoured areas above the cliffs near Swanage in the hunt for Gaia Pope

"Actions or omissions" by police may have contributed to the death of a teenager whose body was found 11 days after she went missing, a pre-inquest review has heard.

Gaia Pope's body was found near the Dorset coastal path in November 2017 following a widespread search.

Rachael Griffin, senior coroner for Dorset, said a wide-ranging inquest into her death would be held.

The police investigation would form part of the inquest, she said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating Dorset Police's missing person inquiry.

The coroner said she was satisfied after reading the IOPC report that "actions or omissions by Dorset Police may have contributed to Gaia's death".

Bournemouth Coroner's Court was told a jury inquest will be held into her death and will hear evidence about how Dorset Police handled the missing person investigation.

Ms Griffin added that the focus of the inquest will be on the dates between 7 and 11 November, when it is believed Ms Pope died, and how Dorset Police officers and staff responded when she was reported missing.

Following her disappearance, searches by hundreds of volunteers, police, the coastguard and police helicopter were carried out in the Swanage area.

Miss Pope's body was found by police near a coastal path on 18 November 2017, close to where items of her clothing had been found two days earlier.

A post-mortem examination concluded she died of hypothermia.

Dorset Police is also being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the way it handled a previous rape allegation by Gaia.

In November her family called on any other survivors of a sex offender who Gaia had accused of rape to come forward.

A date for a full inquest has yet to be set.