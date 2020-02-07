Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Joshua Willis was seriously injured when his white Volkswagen Golf hit a tree on 24 January

A driver who died after his car hit a tree "had the kindest heart", his family has said in a tribute.

Joshua Willis, 20, was seriously injured when his white Volkswagen Golf crashed on an unnamed road between Chalbury Common and Holt Forest in Dorset on 24 January.

He was airlifted to hospital but later died.

Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

"Josh was such a selfless, brave and beautiful young man," a statement released by police on behalf of Mr Willis' family, read.

"He did everything and anything to make those he loved happy. Other people's needs were always put before his own and that never went unnoticed.

"Josh was the most loving young man who had the kindest heart and the funniest sense of humour."