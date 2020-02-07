Image copyright Visit Dorset Image caption Organisers said there had not been enough money to keep the annual carnival going

A 700-year old carnival could be revived in 2021 after organisers announced dates for the event.

Weymouth's carnival was last staged in 2018, before its former steering group said it had "ceased trading" due to a lack of money and volunteers.

A community interest company (CIC) was formed in January to restore the event.

It said it was confident of holding the next carnival on 13-15 August 2021, if it could raise £70,000 from local businesses.

Elysia Jade Munday from the CIC said plans included a display by the Red Arrows.

She said: "Money is the biggest issue. We want to stand on our own two feet rather than have an annual struggle over funding.

"We are fairly confident that our budget will not exceed £70,000."

The carnival's collapse in 2019 was announced by its organisers on Facebook, sparking more than 500 replies.

Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, which has since become part of Dorset Council, said the event was an "important part" of the town's heritage.