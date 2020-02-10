Dorset

Dorchester house fire leaves woman dead

  • 10 February 2020
High Street, Fordington Image copyright Google
Image caption Fire crews were called to High Street, Fordington, on Sunday night

A woman has died in a fire at a terrace house in Dorset.

Fire crews were called at 22:48 GMT on Sunday to reports of a smoke alarm sounding in High Street, Fordington, in Dorchester.

A woman thought to be aged in her 50s, who has not yet been identified, was taken from the property but then died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but the death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

The "small fire" was over within an hour and a half, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service added.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites