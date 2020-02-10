Image copyright BCP Council Image caption The storm has left sand piled up along the promenade

A huge clean-up operation is under way in Dorset after storm Ciara dumped tonnes of sand along seafront promenades and car parks.

Sand about 1ft (0.3m) deep is lying along the promenade in Bournemouth and Boscombe making the seafront "largely inaccessible", BCP Council said.

Bournemouth's seven-mile (11km) seafront runs between Southbourne and Hengistbury Head.

A yellow warning for wind in the south is in place until 17:00 GMT.

The authority said: "We're working to clear the promenades and car parks ASAP - this will take some time, due to further forecasted winds and the amount of sand we need to clear."