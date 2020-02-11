Dorchester school field rape: Man arrested after girl, 15, attacked
- 11 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl in a school field in Dorset.
The teenager was attacked at St Osmund's Middle School in Dorchester at about 21:20 GMT on 5 December.
She was approached by a man who then forced her to the ground, Dorset Police said.
A local man, in his 30s, has been arrested and is assisting officers with their inquiries, the force added.