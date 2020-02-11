Dorset

Dorchester school field rape: Man arrested after girl, 15, attacked

  • 11 February 2020
St Osmund's Middle School Image copyright Google
Image caption The 15-year-old victim was attacked on a field at St Osmund's Middle School

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl in a school field in Dorset.

The teenager was attacked at St Osmund's Middle School in Dorchester at about 21:20 GMT on 5 December.

She was approached by a man who then forced her to the ground, Dorset Police said.

A local man, in his 30s, has been arrested and is assisting officers with their inquiries, the force added.

