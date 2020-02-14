Image copyright Google Image caption A member of the public came to the victim's aid, allowing her to escape

A woman who was held at knifepoint in an attempted sex attack was rescued by a member of the public who helped her escape.

The victim, in her late teens, was grabbed by her hair from behind and pushed against a wall in Poole on Thursday morning.

The attacker removed her jacket and held a knife to her neck, when she began to struggle.

A good Samaritan then came to her aid and helped her break free.

Dorset Police is appealing for them and anyone who saw the suspect - described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and wearing a black top with the hood up - to come forward.

The victim suffered cuts to her face and neck in the attack, which happened between 04:00 and 05:00 GMT in Albert Road, between the junction with Ashley Road and the roundabout at Sunnyside Road.

Det Insp Neil Third said: "This was a very frightening incident for the victim and we are continuing to support her as we carry out our inquiries."