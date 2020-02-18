Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Ella Cooper's family said she was "thoughtful, loving, generous, smart, hardworking and fiercely determined"

A woman who died following a road crash had planned to get married this year, her family said.

Ella Cooper, 37, from Ringwood, Hampshire, was injured when her VW car crashed near Sixpenny Handley, Dorset, on 1 February.

She died in hospital a week later. Five other people were also hurt in the collision involving three vehicles.

Her family said: "This year was set to be her best year yet as she looked forward to her wedding."

In a statement, they said: "Ella was thoughtful, loving, generous, smart, hardworking and fiercely determined in all that she did.

"So much of her life was still left to be fulfilled.

"We will miss her contagious energy, happiness and enthusiasm for life."