Marks & Spencer's Dorchester store is to close for the final time as the company continues to restructure.

The clothing, homeware and food retailer previously said 53 staff were affected by the closure of the branch in South Street.

It is part of the company's plan to shut more than 100 stores by 2022.

An online petition against the closure gathered more than 5,000 signatures. The food and clothing store in South Street shuts at 16:00.

A company spokesman said: "The closure is a difficult but necessary part of reshaping our store estate, to ensure all our stores meet the needs of customers today - and those of tomorrow.

"We value the feedback from our customers and community, and our priority is supporting our great team."

There has been an M&S store in Dorset's county town since 1936.