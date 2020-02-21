Sherborne A30 crash: Driver dies of injuries
21 February 2020
An 88-year-old driver has died of his injuries, almost a month after a crash which also killed his wife.
The couple's Skoda Roomster and a Toyota panel van collided on the A30 between Sherborne, Dorset, and Yeovil, Somerset, on 21 January.
The woman, 86, died in hospital the following day. Her husband died on Tuesday, Dorset Police said.
The driver of the van suffered minor injuries. Police renewed their appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.