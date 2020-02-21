Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at Babylon Hill, close to Marl Lane, on the A30 between Sherborne and Yeovil

An 88-year-old driver has died of his injuries, almost a month after a crash which also killed his wife.

The couple's Skoda Roomster and a Toyota panel van collided on the A30 between Sherborne, Dorset, and Yeovil, Somerset, on 21 January.

The woman, 86, died in hospital the following day. Her husband died on Tuesday, Dorset Police said.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries. Police renewed their appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.