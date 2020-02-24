Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Mann died in the crash

A lorry driver has been given a suspended sentence after a motorcyclist died in a crash on the A31 in Dorset.

Father-of-four Andrew Mann, 40, from Poole, was killed on 30 April when his bike collided with a dropside lorry driven by Wayne McKay.

McKay had turned across the road to guide a loose dog into a farm, Dorset Police said.

He admitted causing death by careless driving and was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 15 months.

Mr Mann died at the scene following the crash which happened shortly before 09:00 GMT on 30 April outside Henbury Stud Farm near Sturminster Marshall.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash on the A31 involved a Kawasaki motorbike, a Ford Transit van and a dropside lorry

Dorset Police said a small grey Lhasa Apso dog had ran out from a nearby property onto the road.

McKay indicated to turn across the road to follow the dog into the farm to guide it to safety but failed to see Mr Mann's oncoming Kawasaki motorcycle.

A Ford Transit panel van was travelling behind McKay's vehicle and collided with the lorry.

McKay, of Westminster Road, Poole was also given 120 of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for two years when he appeared at Poole Magistrates' Court.