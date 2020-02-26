Fire breaks out at Dorchester scrap metal recycling centre
- 26 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a scrap metal recycling centre in Dorset.
Fire crews were sent to the site in St George's Road, Dorchester, at about 03:45 GMT where 60 tonnes of scrap metal is on fire.
Residents living nearby are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the large amount of smoke.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said no injuries have been reported.