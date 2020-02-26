Dorset

Fire breaks out at Dorchester scrap metal recycling centre

  • 26 February 2020
Dorchester scrap metal fire Image copyright DWFRS
Image caption Crews were sent to a scrap metal recycling centre in Dorchester in the early hours

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a scrap metal recycling centre in Dorset.

Fire crews were sent to the site in St George's Road, Dorchester, at about 03:45 GMT where 60 tonnes of scrap metal is on fire.

Residents living nearby are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the large amount of smoke.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said no injuries have been reported.

Image copyright DWFRS
Image caption Eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are being used to help extinguish the blaze

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites