Image copyright DWFRS Image caption Crews were sent to a scrap metal recycling centre in Dorchester in the early hours

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a scrap metal recycling centre in Dorset.

Fire crews were sent to the site in St George's Road, Dorchester, at about 03:45 GMT where 60 tonnes of scrap metal is on fire.

Residents living nearby are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the large amount of smoke.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said no injuries have been reported.