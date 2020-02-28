Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A video of Michael Ebdon waving at traffic was seen around the world

A pensioner who became famous for waving at traffic as it passed through his west Dorset village, has died.

A video of Michael Ebdon waving by the side of the B3157 in Swyre between Bridport and Abbotsbury, went viral in 2017.

He was affectionately known as the "honourable mayor of Swyre".

His friend Eonne Sinclair said Mr Ebdon, 82, died on Thursday after a long illness and described him as a "legend" in the village.

Mr Ebdon become a regular sight for car, bus and lorry drivers as he stood outside the village pub waving at traffic for about an hour each morning.

'Really nice man'

Mr Sinclair said his friend had lived alone in the village all his life and had been looked after by his neighbours in recent months.

"He enlivened everyone's day - the school bus would go by and all the children would wave to him.

"It was genuine, he was a really, really nice man and such a kind person.

"He was a legend - we'll miss him very much - it's such a big loss," he added.

Tributes were paid on social media from people who regularly drove past.

A user on the Bridport Notice Facebook page, described him as a "real, old school character" and another said they would "miss his happy smile and wave when on my way to work each morning".