Image copyright Swanage Coastguard Image caption A stretch of the coastal promenade has been sealed off following the overnight landslip

An overnight cliff collapse has led to part of the Jurassic Coast at Swanage being sealed off.

The "quite severe landslide" occurred at Burlington Chine and pushed a row of beach huts off their bases, Swanage Coastguard said.

People have been warned to stay clear of the cliff top and base as the the slip was still "active",

It follows large rock falls at North Beach in December and at Sheps Hollow during Storm Dennis earlier this month.

A coastguard spokesman said a row of beach huts were threatened by the latest slip.

"Because they are all linked together, its only a matter of time before they all go at once," he said