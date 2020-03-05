Image copyright Verwood Fire Station Image caption Fire crews were called to the house fire on Wednesday night

Two people have been taken to hospital following a kitchen fire at a house in Verwood, Dorset.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were met by a "developed" fire at Little Dewlands at about 23:35 GMT on Wednesday.

A neighbour managed to use a ladder to rescue a woman from the first floor window and fire crews removed a window to rescue a man.

Crews broke down the front door to rescue a third person from the home.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.