Three people rescued from Verwood house fire

  • 5 March 2020
Little Dewlands, Verwood Image copyright Verwood Fire Station
Image caption Fire crews were called to the house fire on Wednesday night

Two people have been taken to hospital following a kitchen fire at a house in Verwood, Dorset.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were met by a "developed" fire at Little Dewlands at about 23:35 GMT on Wednesday.

A neighbour managed to use a ladder to rescue a woman from the first floor window and fire crews removed a window to rescue a man.

Crews broke down the front door to rescue a third person from the home.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

