Three people rescued from Verwood house fire
- 5 March 2020
Two people have been taken to hospital following a kitchen fire at a house in Verwood, Dorset.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were met by a "developed" fire at Little Dewlands at about 23:35 GMT on Wednesday.
A neighbour managed to use a ladder to rescue a woman from the first floor window and fire crews removed a window to rescue a man.
Crews broke down the front door to rescue a third person from the home.
The extent of the injuries is unknown.